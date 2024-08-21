Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Delhi AIIMS Director Urges Resident Doctors To Resume Duties

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director has appealed the resident doctors of AIIMS New Delhi to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalised.

According to a release from the Office of the Director, AIIMS ,“The undersigned along with the entire AIIMS family stands behind the cause of the safety of all healthcare professionals at AIIMS New Delhi & across the Country. However, as doctors, our supreme duty is also to ensure that the patients visiting our portals do not go unattended.”

"The Government of India is committed to the cause of healthcare professionals' safety unequivocally and the Hon'ble Supreme Court, while assuring affirmative action for ensuring safety of healthcare professionals, has requested all doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care. Accordingly, the undersigned is kindly requesting the Resident Doctors of AIIMS New Delhi to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalized," Prof M Srinivas, AIIMS Director said.

Earlier on August 17, it was reported that AIIMS Delhi registered more than 90 per cent fall in admissions , OPDs and operation theatres (OTs). The emergency services and ICUs were functioning normally as of Saturday, said an official report by medical superintendent of AIIMS Delhi. However, OPDs, admissions, operation theatres, Radiological investigations and nuclear medicine have registered more than 90 per cent reduction while laboratory services have been affected by more than 80 per cent.

The brutal assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have ignited widespread protests across India in recent days. Medical professionals from various regions are participating in strikes and demonstrations, calling for stringent punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime.





Earlier on August 20, the apex court ordered the victim's name, photos, and videos removed from social media platforms. The top court also pulled up the West Bengal government over the delay in registration of FIR, and subsequent destruction of the crime scene, while hearing the case. It also had urged the striking doctors to call off their strike, saying their concerns are receiving the highest importance before the top court. Not just this, it also constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is currently investigating the Kolkata doctor rape case, which was initially identified as a suicide by the West Bengal police. The CBI is likely to submit a status report on the crime on August 22.

