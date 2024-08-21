Gaza government media office issues strong condemnation of what described as deliberate policy of starvation, food deprivation employed by Israel, US

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Gaza office issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as a deliberate policy of starvation and food deprivation being employed by Israel and the United States as a means of exerting pressure on civilians in the Gaza Strip. The office denounced these actions as war crimes and crimes against humanity, reflecting the severe humanitarian concerns in the region.



The statement was a direct response to recent comments made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference in Tel Aviv. After meeting with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken suggested that achieving a ceasefire agreement was the most effective way to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. His remarks have been interpreted by Gaza officials as an attempt to shift the focus away from the dire conditions faced by civilians under the blockade.



Blinken's visit to Israel followed an announcement by mediators involved in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, which revealed that the United States had presented a new proposal aimed at bridging the gap between Israel and Hamas. This announcement came from a joint statement issued by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States after a series of talks held in Doha.



The United States hopes that a resolution, including a ceasefire and potential prisoner exchanges, will address the ongoing conflict and prevent retaliatory actions by Iran and Hezbollah. The assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 and the murder of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut on July 30 have heightened tensions and underscored the urgency of achieving a ceasefire.



The Gaza government’s accusation highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the complex geopolitical dynamics affecting the region. The use of starvation as a tool of political leverage exacerbates the suffering of Gaza’s population and raises significant concerns about the international community’s response to the situation.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584137