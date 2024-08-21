Trump conducts main campaign alterations

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has undertaken a significant overhaul of his 2024 presidential campaign by re-appointing several key figures from his 2016 team, intensifying debate preparations, and involving his family and major donors in leading his official transition team. This strategic shift comes as current show Trump in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris.



Corey Lewandowski, who previously managed Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign, has been brought back to play a pivotal role in the current bid for the White House. Campaign co-managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita announced on Thursday that Lewandowski will return alongside other experienced Trump campaign veterans, including Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh. This team, known for their prior involvement in Trump's campaigns, will be instrumental in shaping the campaign’s strategy moving forward.



Lewandowski's return is notable given his controversial history; he was dismissed from the 2016 campaign under allegations of misconduct involving a female reporter and was again removed from a pro-Trump fundraising role in 2021 due to separate allegations. Despite these issues, he is now set to play a significant role, although the exact nature of his duties remains unspecified. Trump has indicated that Lewandowski may serve as a "personal envoy" or in another significant capacity.



As Trump and Harris are nearly tied in recent polls, with Harris holding a slim lead of less than 1%, Trump’s campaign is also focusing on debate preparations. Reports suggest that Trump is working with former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to refine his debating strategy against Harris. This move follows speculation that Trump blames his campaign staff for the decline in his previously larger lead over President Joe Biden.



The campaign adjustments and strategic hires reflect Trump's determination to consolidate his position as he faces a closely contested race.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584039