Jordan Source Explores the Future of the Local Gaming Industry at ‘Game Masters’

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 20 August, 2024): The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) and its respective programs (Jordan Source and YTJ) have gathered Jordanian gaming companies in a roundtable event, titled Game Masters, to strengthen their ties with the growing sector. The first in a series of events was held at The ARC in King Hussein Business Park, the newly inaugurated venue dedicated to hosting activities related to the gaming industry.



In the presence of His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Game Masters served as a pivotal platform for key players in the industry to engage in an open conversation, welcoming Jordanian game developers, investors and venture capitalists, government agencies and industry associations representatives, as well as sponsors.



The primary goal of this event was to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and explore new opportunities within the local gaming industry. During the event, attendees engaged in a series of activities designed to facilitate dialogue about the state of the local gaming sector and identify areas for collaboration and innovation through networking and relationship-building among bright minds and stakeholders.



The event kicked off with a warm welcome speech from His Excellency. Following him, MoDEE representatives took the stage to speak in detail about the ministry’s initiatives for supporting the gaming community. Through a series of presentations, they highlighted their ongoing e-gaming and e-sports strategy, which is being implemented over a period of 5 years.



The presenters emphasized the ministry’s role in market expansion, delving into the incentives provided to help companies expand their global reach. Further, they addressed their efforts in upskilling and training students and teachers to enhance technological literacy. The presentations culminated in an overview of Jordan Source’s current activities and recent milestones. Attendees then took part in an interactive activity where they not only addressed the challenges they face regularly, but also explored opportunities within the industry. The highlight of the event was the moderated open discussion that followed, which explored key topics relevant to the gaming industry.



Commenting on the occasion, Hanandeh said, “We are excited to bring together members of the gaming community. This event marks a significant moment for the Jordanian gaming sector. By connecting developers, investors, and industry leaders, we aim to build a stronger, more cohesive community that can support and elevate our local talent.”



In an ever-growing landscape for Jordanian gaming companies, Jordan Source is committed to supporting the latest ventures within the industry. This event served as a means for Jordan Source to build relationships with new companies and explore opportunities for partnerships and collaborations for future events.





