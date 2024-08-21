Nargis Fakhri Wishes And Hopes To Work With Shoojit Sircar Once Again

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Nargis Fakhri took a trip down memory lane as she recalled working with John Abraham in“Madras Cafe” and shared that she hopes to work with the film's director Shoojit Sircar.

“Working with John Abraham was an absolute pleasure. He is incredibly easygoing and creates such a comfortable environment on set. Beyond that, he is a kind and intelligent person, which makes collaborating with him not only enjoyable but also inspiring,” she said.

The actress added:“It was a truly rewarding experience to be a part of 'Madras Café'.”

Nargis spoke about Shoojit Sircar and how working under him was an "immersive experience".

"His extraordinary creativity and focus brought the set to life so vividly that it felt as if we were living in the reality of the story rather than filming it. His passion for the project was evident in every detail, and he created an environment so authentic that it allowed me to fully inhabit my character.”

“It was an incredible experience to work with someone who could blur the lines between fiction and reality so seamlessly. I truly wish and hope to work with him once again," she shared.

Released in 2013,“Madras Cafe” is a political action thriller film, which also stars Raashi Khanna. The film is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, during the time of Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and assassination of Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Madras Cafe” won the National Film Award for Best Audiography at the 61st National Film Awards.

Nargis was last seen on screen in“Tatlubaaz”, which showcased the story of a notorious con-man named Bulbul, who wanted to live a rich and luxurious life. He found himself in the middle of Tatlubaazi(phishing) in Banaras.