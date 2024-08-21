Petronet LNG And LTL Holdings Sign Mou For LNG Infrastructure And Supply
Colombo, August 21: Petronet LNG Limited (PLL), India, and LTL Holdings Limited, Sri Lanka, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for LNG Infrastructure Development and LNG supply to Sri Lanka.
The MoU is focused on providing an innovative solution encompassing supply of LNG through multimodal ISO Container supply chain. It involves the development of LNG unloading, storage, and regasification facilities at Kerawalapitiya, Colombo, and the supply of LNG from PLL's Kochi LNG Terminal through LNG ISO tank containers for power generation facilities of Sobadhanavi Power plant in Sri Lanka.
The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Hon. Kanchana Wijesekara, Minister of Power and Energy and Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, Deputy High Commissioner, High Commission of India in Sri Lanka along with senior officials from the Government of Sri Lanka.
Under the terms of the MoU, PLL will explore LNG supplies to fuel the 230 MW gas turbines at Kerawalapitiya, ensuring cleaner & reliable and round-the-clock power generation.
This collaboration marks a new chapter in the energy partnership between India and Sri Lanka, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening energy security for Sri Lanka and promoting reliable, cleaner and sustainable energy supplies, as key economic enabler for Sri Lanka's development.
