Dubai braces for Snow Challenge on September 22

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Registration for annual competition to close on September 19



DUBAI: Ski Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have announced the opening of the registration process for the 15th Ice Obstacle Challenge Championship (Snow Challenge), which is scheduled to be be held on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

Organized by Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim Company, the popular annual event will be held at the Ski Dubai Snow Hall located in the Mall of the Emirates, one of Dubai’s prime destinations that has won the award for the best indoor ski resort in the world.

Registration for this special event will continue till Thursday (September 19), and those wishing to participate will have to hurry to register and reserve their places in this special race through the Premier Online website via the link:

The race includes between 20 to 22 ice obstacles that constitute the peak of excitement and challenge, which have been designed on a track extending 3.5 kms.

Organisers are expecting a tough fight for top honours as participants will pass a group of different challenges that add more strength and excitement to the competitions. Participants can look forward to, compete in climbing, rolling and running on ice, at a temperature of 4 degrees below zero.

The ‘Ice Challenge’ continues to attract participants from different age groups for men and women from 15 to 60 years. There will be three competitive categories, namely the Elite category, in which competition is limited to men and women who can complete the challenge in less than 25 minutes; the Individual category open to mixed amateurs of all fitness levels and the Team category, in which groups of five people will participate and contribute to enhancing cooperation skills among team members.

The Ski Dubai snow hall will be transformed into a racetrack filled with various obstacles and hurdles, including wall climbing, a sloping ledge, crawling over nets, under cars and inside narrow tubes, rolling, running on ice, crossing the maze, hanging on ropes in the air, jumping over hurdles and on wheels, climbing poles, swinging on a horizontal ladder, wheel racing and swimming in cold water, among others.

Competitors will start the challenge at 6.30 am, where participants will start in groups and each competitor will be ready with the race number on the front of the shirt and a timing chip attached to the foot, no later than 15 minutes before the scheduled start of each category.

All participants who complete the race will receive a special medal and a commemorative Snow Challenge T-shirt after returning their timing chip at the finish line.

Like in previous editions, the event is scheduled to attract participants from across the world, in addition to residents of the UAE. This unique event gives participants the opportunity to test their physical abilities, form teams and work together, while also developing their skills and having fun in the snow.







MENAFN21082024007179015428ID1108583103