Casio To Release Fourth G-SHOCK Rui Hachimura Signature Model

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GBM-2100RH, a new addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. This new signature model marks a fourth collaborative effort between the brand and Rui Hachimura, a professional player for the Los Angeles Lakers in the league.

Casio sees the toughness Hachimura displays as an athlete pushing himself to the limit in the world's top basketball league as a terrific match with the G-SHOCK concept of tough watches delivering strength against shock. The company signed a global partnership agreement with Hachimura in 2019 to support him as he pursues great things.

The GBM-2100RH is the first of the

Rui Hachimura signature models to be based on the GBM-2100, a shock-resistant timepiece featuring an octagonal metal bezel that is equipped with Smartphone Link and the Tough Solar charging system. Taking inspiration from a basketball

court,

the gold-toned dial employs a wood pattern in transparent printing that evokes the hardwood floor of the basketball court, with the area beneath the basket - where Hachimura really shines - marked in white. The LCD captures the look of the shot clock counting down the seconds. The symbol 八

(hachi in Japanese, meaning "eight"), representing his name, is engraved at the eight o'clock position, adding a unique, personal touch.

Hachimura's signature "Black Samurai" logo, which combines 八 with

a Japanese sword

to form the

"H" in

"Hachimura," is engraved on the band loop and incorporated into the packaging design.

His signature is also engraved on the case back.

Rui Hachimura comments, "We created this G-SHOCK Rui Hachimura signature model in the hope that it will be worn by people who enjoy both sports and fashion. The design incorporates my favorite colors and 'Black Samurai' logo. Be sure to try this watch for yourself."

