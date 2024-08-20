Carl Angus Desantis Foundation Recognizes Ted Hoskinson, Founder Of Nonprofit Roots & Wings With Renowned Catalyst Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Hoskinson Founded Roots & Wings in 2016 to Honor His Late Wife Anne; Provides Tutoring, Mentoring & Support to Palm Beach County Public Elementary Students

- Jeff Perlman, Grants Administrator, Carl Angus DeSantis FoundationDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roots and Wings , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on improving literacy rates of children in Palm Beach County, today announced its founder Ted Hoskinson has been honored by the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation with a Catalyst Award. As part of the recognition, Mr. Hoskinson was presented with a check to Roots and Wings for $40,000.Mr. Hoskinson, who spent over 15 years post-college as an elementary school teacher in Washington D.C., cares deeply about public elementary school education. Together with his wife, he decided that their joint legacy would be to establish and fund a charity aimed at positively impacting the quality of life for disadvantaged children. After the death of his wife Anne in 2016, Mr. Hoskinson founded Roots and Wings, the name she had chosen, with the mission of promoting literacy and excellence in public education.The Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation, which launched in late 2021, created the Catalyst Award to honor the spirit of its founder Carl A. DeSantis, who was a catalyst for positive change and generosity throughout his life. According to the organization, award recipients are chosen by the Foundation's board and staff. There is no application process for this award as the Foundation scouts the community for people who exemplify the qualities and spirit of Mr. DeSantis. The Foundation has already distributed over $5 million dollars to organizations and individuals who exemplify the spirit of community, leadership, and excellence personified by Carl DeSantis.Mr. Hoskinson, along with his nonprofit Roots and Wings, is being recognized by the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation for the nonprofit's dedication to inspiring students and teachers by providing platforms that enhance literacy. Today, thanks to Mr. Hoskinson's leadership, Roots and Wings collaborates with 16 schools across Palm Beach County, countless teachers and volunteers, and more than 1,200 students to implement the Roots and Wings programs and create a supportive educational environment.“Carl was a man of action,” said Jeff Perlman, Grants Administrator for the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation.“To honor that spirit which led to so much good in the world- we wanted to create an award that recognizes the catalysts in our midst. The people who show us what is possible if we act, never give up and dare to try.” Mr. Perlman continued:“The Foundation has been following Ted for several years. It's been gratifying to see Ted's drive to grow the organization from humble beginnings to serving close to 1,300 children.”“To be recognized by the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation is a true honor because we all know Mr. DeSantis cared so much about this community and the individuals who live here,” said Mr. Hoskinson.“Thanks to the generosity of the Foundation, Mr. DeSantis' legacy will live on through our Project UpLift students right here in Palm Beach County for years to come.”About Carl Angus DeSantis FoundationInspired by the innovative spirit and generous heart of entrepreneur and humanitarian, Carl Angus DeSantis, the 501©(3) nonprofit Foundation that bears his name was established to honor his legacy while providing game-changing support for nonprofits and individuals whose initiatives model Mr. DeSantis's guiding principles. With a focus on Civic Innovation, Faith-based Giving, Health & Nutrition, and Leadership & Entrepreneurship, the Foundation's mission is to champion people of action who are a transformative force for good in this world. As the founder of the global vitamin leader Rexall Sundown and the visionary behind Celsius' international success as a fitness drink, Mr. DeSantis had an illustrious and an inspiring career as an entrepreneur, however, his true talent was helping others thrive. Through the Foundation's work, new generations will benefit from Mr. DeSantis' extraordinary influence. For more information visit: .About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit organization's focus is to improve literacy rates and ensure every child in Palm Beach County has the tools they need to succeed. Roots and Wings' mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring, mentoring, and support programs to help students improve their reading, writing and comprehension skills. To accomplish this, Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project Uplift, a free, small group, after-school tutorial program aimed at helping students in grades 1-3 who are reading one or two grades below grade level attain reading proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program that honors outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers who go above and beyond to support their students, their school and their community. Today, the organization collaborates with 16 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and more than 1,200 students to implement the Roots and Wings programs and create a supportive educational environment. Learn more at .

