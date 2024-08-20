Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh Engages Foxconn On Major Investment Opportunities In State

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vijayawada, Aug 20 (KNN)

Andhra Pradesh's for Human Resource Development, Information Technology, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, met with representatives from Foxconn on Monday to discuss potential opportunities in the state.

The meeting, which took place at the Minister's residence in Undavalli, focused on the state's resources and policies aimed at attracting new industrial units.

Minister Lokesh highlighted the state's track record of attracting investments between 2014 and 2019, citing examples such as Kia Motors and various IT companies that have established operations in Andhra Pradesh.

He also mentioned an upcoming electronics policy, which is expected to be unveiled soon.

During the discussions, Minister Lokesh proposed the idea of Foxconn establishing a 'mega manufacturing city' in the state, emphasising the government's target to generate employment for 2 million youth.

He reminded the Foxconn delegation of their previous contribution to the state's workforce, noting that the company had provided 14,000 jobs for women during their earlier operations in Andhra Pradesh.

Foxconn's India representative, V Lee, expressed appreciation for the Chief Minister's efforts in attracting investments to the state.

While acknowledging some challenges faced in the past five years, Lee affirmed Foxconn's continued interest in Andhra Pradesh.

The representative outlined Foxconn's global presence and expansion plans in India, indicating that the company would make a decision after further deliberations with the state government.

The Foxconn delegation expressed interest in potentially setting up manufacturing units for electric vehicles, semiconductors, digital health equipment, and other components in the state.

As the meeting concluded, both parties seemed optimistic about future collaboration, with Minister Lokesh expressing confidence in Foxconn's potential role in helping the state achieve its employment goals.

(KNN Bureau)