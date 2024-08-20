Ukrainian, Dutch Top Diplomats Talk F-16S, Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine on Tuesday had a phone call with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp to discuss the of F-16 fighter jets and additional air defense systems.

That's according to Kuleba's post on X , seen by Ukrinform.

"We discussed the development of the F-16 program for Ukraine, as well as efforts to provide additional air defense," the Ukrainian minister wrote.

He added that during the call, the parties coordinated the next steps to expand the global coalition in support of the Peace Formula.

Ukrainian fighterhit position of Russian forces in Donetsk region with glide bombs

"Ukraine remains focused on restoring just and lasting peace. I am grateful to the Netherlands for its support," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

Graham, Blumenthal in Kyiv: White House should lift restrictions on strikes deep into Russia

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 4, during the Air Force Day celebrations, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighter jets in the Ukrainian sky, highlighting the beginning of a new stage in the development of the nation's Air Force.