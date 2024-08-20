Al-Sisi Calls For End To Gaza War As Blinken Visits Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Tuesday urged an end to the conflict in Gaza, saying the time has come to prioritise reason and wisdom, promoting the language of peace and diplomacy.

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a meeting in New Alamein with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a regional tour to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Tuesday meeting, which was also attended by Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty, Head of General Intelligence Service (GIS) Abbas Kamel, and US Ambassador to Cairo Herro Mustafa Gargg, focused on the ongoing Egyptian-American-Qatari mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Blinken briefed Al-Sisi on the results of his recent visit to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions and reach an agreement on a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Blinken reiterated the United States' commitment to de-escalation and reaching a consensus.

He also expressed deep appreciation for Egypt's role and constructive efforts in this regard.

Al-Sisi emphasised the dangerous potential for the conflict to escalate regionally, with consequences that are difficult to predict.

He stressed that a ceasefire in Gaza should be the first step towards broader international recognition of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution, as this is the ultimate guarantor of regional stability.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing Egyptian-American-Qatari mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. It reviewed the outcomes of the recent negotiation meeting held last week in Doha and explored ways to advance the ongoing negotiations in Cairo.

The meeting highlighted the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to advancing joint efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

Blinken's visit to Egypt is part of a regional tour that includes Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, taking place from August 17-21. The tour aims to continue intensive diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees through a bridging proposal presented by the United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar.



