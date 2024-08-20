Chatgpt Can Now Roast Your Instagram Feed With Hilarious Honesty

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) There aren't many things ChatGPT can't do. Want to find the price for your dream destination wedding? Need prompts for your next journaling session? Researching the cost of your next big jewellery purchase? Or just looking for a fully functional assistant to solve your research queries? The OpenAI tool has got all your needs covered.

But the latest trend to go is using ChatGPT to roast you-or more specifically, your Instagram feed, which in 2024 is considered an extension of yourself. So, close enough?

A new 'Add Yours' sticker on Instagram, being used by hundreds of thousands of people, invites users to 'Ask ChatGPT to roast your feed in one paragraph'. This trend of asking ChatGPT to critique your Instagram feed has quickly become a popular pastime, with users eagerly sharing the AI's hilarious and brutally honest takes on their social media presence.

Whether it's pointing out repetitive content or an overly curated aesthetic on the 'gram, ChatGPT is ready to highlight the flaws of your Instagram feed. All you have to do is share a screenshot of your feed and ask for a roast to receive a hearty dose of unfiltered realism.

Recently, even tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas caved and tried the latest social media trend of asking AI to roast his feed. The Greek tennis star showed off his sense of humour by posting ChatGPT's reaction to his request to 'roast him'.

The chatbot's response praised Tsitsipas's hairstyle while wittily highlighting his knack for sharing philosophical perspectives on social media.

How to get ChatGPT to roast your feed

ChatGPT can be a bit unpredictable when you're trying to get it to do exactly what you need, so here's a quick guide on how to get ChatGPT to roast your Instagram-of course, if you're up for the challenge.

To get started, head over to the Insta Guru section of ChatGPT. This is where you can get help with everything from grid advice to crafting the perfect captions for your posts. But the real fun comes when you ask ChatGPT to roast your Instagram feed. Just attach a screenshot of your feed, and let the AI work its magic.

Photo: Reddit

In a few seconds, you'll receive a roasting that pulls no punches.

Netizens have been loving the feature, expressing their delight with comments like, 'OMG, this is hilarious!' and 'This is my favourite thing on the internet today! 😂😂😂😂😂'. Though the feedback can be brutal, users are enjoying the experience of receiving ChatGPT's 'harsh yet honest' feedbacks of their Instagram feeds.

So, if you're up for the challenge, go ahead and ask the AI tool for a quick roast. But be prepared for some 'mean' feedback!

