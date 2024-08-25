Locals Bar Entry To Faqir Gujri Over 'Immoral Activities'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Muhammad and Abbas, two young men from downtown, arrived at Faqir Gujri in the outskirts of the city, they were taken aback when a local resident, Ghulam Muhammad (name changed), blocked their entry into the village.

Ghulam Muhammad informed them that the village, once a peaceful retreat, had become a source of frustration for residents. They complained of a rise in“immoral activities,” disruptive behavior, and littering by visitors.

Ghulam said that the mohalla committee had deputed locals to stop the movement of people towards the village because of the social and environmental concerns.“I am doing what I am getting paid for and I will stop anyone who will visit the place,” he said.

“Initially, we were shocked to see a trekking place closed for visitors by locals, who are they to stop us?” Abbas questioned, adding that they later understood the gravity of the situation and left the place.

Pertinently, Faqir Gujri, a village in the outskirts of Srinagar city, attracts mostly locals for its natural beauty and serene atmosphere. The lush greenery and serene atmosphere of Fakir Gujri had long been a retreat for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

However, in recent weeks, the village has become a no-go zone for visitors.

“The place was no longer about enjoying nature,” said Mohammad Amin, another local.“People were ruining the peace of our community.”

“The intermixing of genders and inappropriate behavior” along with the mess left behind by visitors became too much to bear. The residents, feeling their culture and environment under threat, took matters into their own hands.

They collectively decided to bar outsiders from entering for leisure activities.

“We just couldn't allow it to continue. We have our culture and our values to protect,” Abdul Hameed, another villager, echoed similar concerns.

Local authorities, however, seem unaware of the situation. The Deputy Commissioner and Station House Officer expressed surprise and said no official complaints had been filed.

“As far as we know, there should be no problems of accessibility for locals or tourists,” Firdous Ahmed, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Harwan Police Station, said.

“If the residents are facing issues, they should come forward and register a case with us so we can take appropriate action” he said.