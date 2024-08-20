Businesses Adopt Focused Telemarketing Strategies To Implement New Regulations Effective August 27

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) If the number of cold marketing calls and SMSes have dropped in recent days on your devices, then that can be attributed to the fact that businesses are getting ready to call only those customers who have given their consent to be contacted.

Next week, the new telemarketing rules go into effect and businesses are already adopting new strategies.

Businesses across the UAE are swiftly adapting to the new telemarketing regulations, which place a strong emphasis on customer consent and privacy. These changes are driving companies to reevaluate their outreach strategies, leading to the adoption of more customer-centric approaches.

The UAE's new telemarketing regulations are set to come into effect from August 27, as per the UAE Government. The authority announced new laws for telemarketers in early June 2024, putting certain restrictions on them such as calling customers only from 9am to 6 pm; not calling residents again the same day if he/she rejects the service or product in the first call; and preventing telemarketers from using any measures or tactics to persuade customers to buy products or services.

In the UAE, telemarketing services are extensively used across several sectors, particularly those that rely heavily on direct customer interaction and lead generation.

The key sectors include real estate, banking and financial services, and telecommunications, insurance, education and training, retail and e-commerce.

Real estate

Farooq Syed, CEO, Springfield Properties, said:“The new rules by the UAE government regarding telemarketing strategy will help improve the real estate market in aligning towards the goals of Dubai in becoming the number one real estate market in the world. Companies will be required to obtain prior approval to conduct telemarketing activities and to provide comprehensive trainings to marketers. This will deter real estate agents from relying on cold calling to obtain new clients and the hefty fines will help clear out the number of unregistered agents in the markets and freelancers who are not associated with professional brokerage companies.”

Dubai's real estate market sees a lot of international interest and when unregistered and unprofessional agents market Dubai, they are unable to provide that long-term customer service that overseas investors look for, tarnishing their experience. These new rules will reduce these“fly by night” agents and help professionalise the market, Syed said.

Agents must rely on genuine marketing strategies and only call clients that have actually opted in through an enquiry and requested a call.

“Dubai's strategic aim is to become the number one city to live in and I believe these new rules will help us achieve that goal,” added Syed.

Insurance

Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO, of InsuranceMarket, said:“One of the key shifts we're seeing is the move towards personalized and consent-driven communication. Rather than relying on cold calls, businesses are now focusing on building relationships through channels where customers feel more comfortable and in control, such as emails, SMS, and instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp.”

Additionally, companies are investing in technology that allows for more precise targeting, ensuring that the messages are not only relevant but also welcomed by the recipients. This approach not only complies with the new regulations but also enhances customer satisfaction by respecting their preferences and privacy. The result is a more efficient and effective marketing strategy that aligns with the evolving expectations of consumers in today's digital age.

A research report from Wantstats Research points out that in the Middle East and Africa region, the outbound telemarketing market is projected to grow steadily, reaching $1.7 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.9 per cent between 2019 and 2026. The IT and telecom sectors dominate, while the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by an increased focus on customer acquisition and retention.

Vasim Salim, head of sales and marketing at PicPax, said:“The new UAE telemarketing regulations present an opportunity to refine our approach to customer engagement. Over the years, I've found that obtaining strong intent from customers is key to successful conversions. Instead of relying on cold calls, our team focuses on generating inbound leads by providing timely responses, competitive pricing, and exceptional service. This not only helps in securing loyal clients but also encourages them to refer us to others.”