Banilla Games Expands Its Anti-Piracy Campaign To Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Federal Court in Philadelphia to Enter Permanent Injunction against Accused Infringers in First PA Case to Reach Resolution

GREENVILLE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banilla Games is a highly successful designer, developer, and distributor of products for various board, nudge, skill, redemption, and amusement game markets. In particular, Banilla's "Fusion" line of electronic skill games has seen tremendous commercial success.

The success of Banilla's games has led a few unscrupulous individuals and entities to sell counterfeit versions of Banilla's games. While "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," Banilla takes seriously the protection of its games (and their underlying intellectual property ("IP")); utilizing all means necessary to stop the proliferation of counterfeit games. Accordingly, Banilla began an IP enforcement campaign in late 2021.

Earlier this year, Banilla expanded its IP enforcement campaign into Pennsylvania, filing three lawsuits against accused infringers, and sending notice to a number of other infringers. Last week, Banilla resolved one of those matters on terms favorable to Banilla, including a meaningful monetary recovery, and as also reflected in the stipulated permanent injunction agreed to by the defendants.



To date, Banilla has brought 36 cases for IP infringement against locations, route operators, and domestic and Chinese manufacturers who place and traffic in counterfeit Banilla products. Cases have been in ten federal judicial districts across six states. The awards and settlements in those cases include several "six-figure" amounts, including an award of damages and attorneys' fees in Texas for $338,883.95 for willful infringement.

The message for the unscrupulous is simple: Dabble in counterfeit Banilla devices, and the company will find you and bring you to account.

Banilla Games is based in Greenville, NC, and designs, develops, and distributes products for various board, nudge, skill, redemption, and amusement game markets, and is licensed in the States of Georgia, Iowa, and Washington and has games approved for the State of Nebraska.

SOURCE BANILLA GAMES, INC.