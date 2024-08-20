Ensuring Your Student Has The Best Tools For School

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The start of the new school year means it's time to fill out those shopping lists with must-haves that help ensure your student's transition back into the classroom is successful.

From the youngest students learning to write to the upperclassmen crafting analytical essays, writing instruments are proven to be a key driver of classroom success. These tools include wood case pencils and markers for younger students and mechanical pencils, pens and highlighters for older students. Pencils have not changed much over the last decade, but there are some new innovations in pens, along with some tried and true favorites, that are excellent choices for back-to-school.

Stock Up on Your Student's Favorite Study Buddy

Middle and high school students know the right tools are essential to achieving their goals. Providing a smooth, comfortable, long-lasting writing experience, G2 by Pilot is designed to keep up with the wide range of school tasks – from colorful study guides to memorable flash cards. Writing by hand and writing in color can have a wide range of positive benefits on learning. Blue can improve focus and problem solving, while purple can stimulate creativity.

Available in more than 40 colors, your students can find the perfect colors to power themselves for the task at hand. Part of the proceeds from the pens fund the annual G2 Student Overachievers Grant, designed to reward exceptional students who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities. Go to G2Overachievers for more information.

Help Students Erase Mistakes and School Stress

Innovative, thermo-sensitive ink technology enables FriXion Pens to write smoothly and erase cleanly, giving students the power to write, erase and rewrite without messy eraser crumbs or torn paper. For younger students, the Colors Markers are ideal for little hands learning to write and are great for science fair posters and school projects. The Clicker is ideal for middle and high school students. This revolutionary pen gives them the ability to have unlimited do-overs. This can help students tackle lessons with greater confidence and keep work neater, resulting in less school stress – something both students and parents can appreciate.

It is also the first and only STEM Pen, authenticated by STEM , as a STEM learning and teaching tool. This is because the science behind the erasable pens embodies the principles of STEM and enables both its erasability and STEM demonstrations. It puts the power of STEM, and mistake-free writing, in the palm of your student's hands.

You Can Help Erase Bullying In U.S. Schools

Words are powerful, whether spoken or written. It's important students choose them carefully, as unkind words can have devastating effects on school-aged children. To help students, parents and teachers write fearlessly and erase bullying for good, Pilot Pen partnered with Stomp Out Bullying – the leading national anti-bullying organization – for their Erase Bullying for Good initiative.

You can help too by checking out StompOutBullying to learn how to connect with your student about experiencing or witnessing bullying. You can also add FriXion Clicker erasable pens to your back-to-school shopping list. This pack helps students "write fearlessly" with part of the proceeds going to Stomp Out Bullying. Learn more at HelpEraseBullying and help erase bullying for good.

