Openforce Hires Franz Schreiner, Former Leader At Top Delivery Network Ops Provider, To Drive IC Innovation

Openforce Hires Franz Schreiner, Former Leader at a Leading Delivery Operations Provider, to Drive Innovation in Independent Contractor Solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Openforce , the leading software for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor vendors, is pleased to announce the hiring of Franz Schreiner as Product Director for IC (Independent Contractor) Business Solutions.Schreiner joins Openforce with a wealth of experience, having spent the last 4.5 years as Director of Delivery Network Operations at OnTrac (f/k/a LaserShip), a leading e-commerce parcel carrier and current Openforce customer. There, he spearheaded initiatives to enhance OnTrac's network of delivery vendors and independent contractors. His journey began at Uber Technologies, where he collaborated with Engineering and Product teams to address the complex challenges faced by thousands of independent contractors.“Franz's extensive background in IC focused technology, delivery network operations, and supply chain logistics are a tremendous asset to Openforce. He will spearhead a significant investment to provide exceptional tools and benefits for our nearly 200,000 independent contractors. Additionally, Franz will oversee the advancement of our new mobile application,” said Cathy Wright, Openforce Chief Product Officer.“His innovative approach and deep understanding of the IC experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our solutions suite.”Schreiner expressed his enthusiasm about joining Openforce, stating,“Having utilized Openforce's solutions as a client, which resulted in monumental growth of our delivery vendor network and complete modernization of OnTrac's onboarding process, I'm excited to now be a part of the Openforce team helping its clients benefit from its best-in-class software platform. Their commitment to empowering independent contractors and streamlining processes aligns perfectly with my vision for transforming contractor management.”About OpenforceOpenforce® is the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud-based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at .

