A New Way To Book Your Next Stay: Alaska Airlines Partners With Expedia Group To Launch Stays By Alaska Vacations

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska is teaming up with Expedia Group to introduce Stays by Alaska Vacations , a where guests can explore exclusive deals on more than 900,000 unique hotel and vacation rental properties, all while earning and redeeming miles through Alaska's industry-leading loyalty program.

Starting today, our guests can begin to take advantage of top deals on accommodations around the world through Stays by Alaska Vacations. For our most loyal customers, we're rewarding them for every dollar they spend: Alaska Mileage Plan members will earn one mile per dollar on all Stays by Alaska Vacations bookings. Plus, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders will earn an additional three miles per dollar spent

on eligible pre-paid stays.

Guests can treat themselves to another dream vacation with the ability to conveniently redeem miles on their next hotel room or vacation home through Stays by Alaska Vacations. Our Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders enjoy preferred redemption rates when redeeming their miles for bookings, allowing them to maximize their rewards and save on travel costs!

Our Mileage Plan is the most generous in the industry with the fastest path to elite status, allowing our guests to experience an elevated premium travel experience when flying Alaska with the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, global connectivity to thousands of international destinations through our Global Partners, no change fees, high-quality West Coast-inspired food and a premium selection of beverages.

"Stays by Alaska Vacations combines convenience and affordability, by giving our guests access to Expedia Group's vast inventory and unlocking special savings while earning status on an award-winning airline. Through this partnership with Expedia Group, we're empowering our guests with choices for every part of their trip - from flights to where they're staying. It's a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the travel experience," said Courtney Lansing, managing director of business development and products at Alaska Airlines.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Alaska Airlines, underscoring our commitment to seamless, end-to-end traveler experiences backed by proven, reliable tech. Powered by our White Label Template solution, Stays by Alaska Vacations unlocks our robust lodging supply and offers incredible value for Alaska Mileage Plan members to earn and redeem miles across various trip elements," said Stephen Cheng, vice president of strategic partnerships at Expedia Group.

We're making it a breeze for our guests to plan their next trip through our partnership with Expedia Group. Earlier this year, we announced

the launch of Packages by Alaska Vacations , where guests can take advantage of package-only discounts on airfare, hotel rates, car rentals and activities. The travel portal, which is powered by the travel tech leader, allows our guests to easily customize and bundle their vacation packages, all while saving money and earning miles every step of the way.

