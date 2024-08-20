Caroline A. Wanga To Keynote The 38Th Annual NAMIC Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President & CEO of Essence Ventures, Co-Founder of WangaWoman

NEW YORK CITY , NY, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caroline A. Wanga, President and CEO of Essence Ventures and Co-Founder of WangaWoman, will deliver the Opening General Session keynote at the 38th Annual NAMIC Conference, scheduled for October 22, 2024, at the New York Marriott Marquis. Under the theme "Diverse Voices, Defining the Future," Caroline will offer insights on how embracing personal authenticity can empower others to confidently bring their true selves to every aspect of life.Caroline Wanga is the Co-Founder of WangaWoman LLC and the President and CEO of Essence Ventures, the leading media, technology, and commerce company dedicated to Black women and communities. She joined Essence Ventures from Target Corporation in 2020, where she served as Chief Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer. Rising through the ranks from entry-level roles to the C-suite, Wanga is committed to embodying the values she advocates. Known for her candid delivery, thought leadership, and unwavering commitment to authenticity, she is a sought-after keynote speaker, equity strategist, and community influencer.Additional just-announced speakers and sessions for the conference include:.Rashida Jones, President of MSNBC and two-time Emmy winner, will serve as the honorary chair of the 38th Annual NAMIC Conference..Lucia Rodriguez, a Strategic Marketing and Communications Executive recognized with industry honors including the EMMA and ANA Excellence in Multicultural Marketing awards, will lead a workshop titled“Multicultural Marketing and Cross-Cultural Communications: Strategies for a Diverse World.”.Dr. Charles Lamont Dorsey, founder of The Dorsey Group and a nationally acclaimed leader known for his dynamic communication and compassion, will deliver a session on“The Ultimate Toolkit for Mentoring the Next Generation.”NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the media and technology industries. NAMIC envisions a world where companies lead and excel with a diverse workforce, inclusive workplace, and equitable practices, resulting in authentic representation in their content and products. NAMIC has over 2,500 members in 18 chapters nationwide and focuses on leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment. For more NAMIC information, visit and follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

