Interactive Sessions At COP29 Center Highlight Climate Awareness And Inclusivity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
As part of the series of events held on weekends at the COP29
Information Center for educational purposes, the next interactive
sessions were organized on August 17 and 18,
Azernews reports.
The sessions, dedicated to topics such as climate, ecology, a
sustainable future, and inclusivity, began with creative
masterclasses aimed at raising children's awareness on these issues
on the first day. On the second day, a trend session was held with
the participation of experts from relevant fields.
On the first day, practical skills for sustainable living were
developed through "Organic School" masterclasses, as well as
immersive shows titled "Plastic and Fish" and "Questions for the
Tree," which creatively illustrated environmental protection
issues. During the event, children were informed about the
ecological problems our planet faces, the responsibility of each
individual in solving these problems, and the importance of
sustainable initiatives.
The discussion session on inclusivity, held on the second day,
emphasized the strong connection between climate and inclusivity
with a healthy lifestyle, education, and art, with the
participation of experts representing relevant fields. The trend
session discussed the impact of climate change on people with
special needs, sustainable initiatives to ensure no one is left
behind in the fight against climate change, and the integration of
inclusive policies and practices into climate action.
The session, organized by the "EkoSfera" Social-Ecological
Center Public Union and moderated by the union's leader, Firuza
Sultanzade, featured experts including Natavan Mammadova, Secretary
General of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs and Employers Confederation
and Chairperson of the Advisory Council of the "Together and
Healthy" Public Union, Nigar Sultanova, founder of the
"DanceAbility Azerbaijan" inclusive dance center, and Gunel
Abdullayeva, psychologist at the Republican Child and Youth
Development Center, who shared their knowledge and experiences. At
the end of the discussion, participants' questions were
answered.
The event concluded with an inclusive dance performance based on
the "DanceAbility" method.
MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108580164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.