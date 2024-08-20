Interactive Sessions At COP29 Center Highlight Climate Awareness And Inclusivity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As part of the series of events held on weekends at the COP29 Information Center for educational purposes, the next interactive sessions were organized on August 17 and 18, Azernews reports.

The sessions, dedicated to topics such as climate, ecology, a sustainable future, and inclusivity, began with creative masterclasses aimed at raising children's awareness on these issues on the first day. On the second day, a trend session was held with the participation of experts from relevant fields.

On the first day, practical skills for sustainable living were developed through "Organic School" masterclasses, as well as immersive shows titled "Plastic and Fish" and "Questions for the Tree," which creatively illustrated environmental protection issues. During the event, children were informed about the ecological problems our planet faces, the responsibility of each individual in solving these problems, and the importance of sustainable initiatives.

The discussion session on inclusivity, held on the second day, emphasized the strong connection between climate and inclusivity with a healthy lifestyle, education, and art, with the participation of experts representing relevant fields. The trend session discussed the impact of climate change on people with special needs, sustainable initiatives to ensure no one is left behind in the fight against climate change, and the integration of inclusive policies and practices into climate action.

The session, organized by the "EkoSfera" Social-Ecological Center Public Union and moderated by the union's leader, Firuza Sultanzade, featured experts including Natavan Mammadova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs and Employers Confederation and Chairperson of the Advisory Council of the "Together and Healthy" Public Union, Nigar Sultanova, founder of the "DanceAbility Azerbaijan" inclusive dance center, and Gunel Abdullayeva, psychologist at the Republican Child and Youth Development Center, who shared their knowledge and experiences. At the end of the discussion, participants' questions were answered.

The event concluded with an inclusive dance performance based on the "DanceAbility" method.