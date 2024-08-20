Azerbaijan's Date Exports To Russia Surge By Over 71%
Date
8/20/2024 9:15:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Since the start of 2024, Azerbaijan's date exports to Russia
have seen a significant increase of 71.3% compared to the same
period in 2023, Azernews reports citing the
Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control Service of Russia
("Rosselkhoznadzor").
Azerbaijan supplied 338.7 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables
to Russia in the first half of 2024, slightly down from 352
thousand tons in the same period of 2023. However, the export of
specific items saw notable growth: dates rose by 71.3% from 18.2
thousand tons to 31.2 thousand tons, nectarines by 34.2% from 14.1
thousand tons to 19 thousand tons, peaches by 26.6% from 13.7
thousand tons to 17.4 thousand tons, strawberries by 10.7% from
17.6 thousand tons to 19.5 thousand tons, and tomatoes by 9.7% from
106 thousand tons to 116.2 thousand tons.
Additionally, Russian exports of food potatoes to Azerbaijan
surged by 2.7 times, reaching 23 thousand tons, while onion exports
increased 5.1 times, reaching 7.7 thousand tons.
These figures highlight the growing agricultural trade between
Azerbaijan and Russia, with significant increases in key products
driving stronger economic ties between the two nations.
