Azerbaijan's Date Exports To Russia Surge By Over 71%

Since the start of 2024, Azerbaijan's date exports to Russia have seen a significant increase of 71.3% compared to the same period in 2023, Azernews reports citing the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control Service of Russia ("Rosselkhoznadzor").

Azerbaijan supplied 338.7 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables to Russia in the first half of 2024, slightly down from 352 thousand tons in the same period of 2023. However, the export of specific items saw notable growth: dates rose by 71.3% from 18.2 thousand tons to 31.2 thousand tons, nectarines by 34.2% from 14.1 thousand tons to 19 thousand tons, peaches by 26.6% from 13.7 thousand tons to 17.4 thousand tons, strawberries by 10.7% from 17.6 thousand tons to 19.5 thousand tons, and tomatoes by 9.7% from 106 thousand tons to 116.2 thousand tons.

Additionally, Russian exports of food potatoes to Azerbaijan surged by 2.7 times, reaching 23 thousand tons, while onion exports increased 5.1 times, reaching 7.7 thousand tons.

These figures highlight the growing agricultural trade between Azerbaijan and Russia, with significant increases in key products driving stronger economic ties between the two nations.