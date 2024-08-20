Colombia stops coal exports to Israel for using it in weaponry used against Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that Colombia is officially halting its coal exports to Israel, citing serious concerns about the use of Colombian coal in weaponry used against Palestinians in Gaza. Petro made this announcement through a post on X, stating that Colombian coal is being used to manufacture bombs that target Palestinian civilians, including children. This move reflects Colombia's response to the ongoing military actions and on Gaza by Israel.



The decision was formalized through a decree signed by President Petro along with key officials, including the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, mines, and trade. This decree will take effect five days after its publication in the official government gazette. By taking this step, Colombia aims to distance itself from the conflict and the use of its resources in ways that contribute to the violence in Gaza.



In addition to halting coal exports, Colombia has already suspended diplomatic relations with Israel, a measure announced earlier in May. This suspension was also in response to Israel’s military actions in Gaza, signaling Colombia's broader stance against the conflict and its implications for human rights. The suspension of both diplomatic ties and coal exports underscores Colombia's commitment to addressing the humanitarian concerns associated with the ongoing violence.



Colombia’s coal exports to Israel account for 5 percent of the country's total coal production. The decision to halt these exports is a significant economic and political gesture, reflecting Colombia's stance on international human rights issues and its position on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. This action highlights the role that economic and diplomatic measures can play in expressing a country’s foreign policy and ethical considerations.

