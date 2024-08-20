Prototitan Acquires Leonard Automatics, Ushering In A New Era Of Operational Excellence And Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProtoTitan Acquires Leonard Automatics

Leonard Automatics boasts decades of experience in the laundry and textile industries, and brings with it in-house metal fabrication and electrical engineerings expertise.

ProtoTitan aims to enhance operations and of Leonard machines, such as this Stack-N-Store, and better service Leonard's customer base.

This union enables ProtoTitan to expand its reach into new markets while providing Leonard Automatics with access to cutting-edge and resources.

- Jeff Frushtick, CEO of Leonard AutomaticsDENVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProtoTitan , a North Carolina-based provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions, has recently announced its acquisition of Leonard Automatics , a global leader in textile finishing equipment. With this strategic move, ProtoTitan aims to further enhance its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced manufacturing solutions to optimize their operations.The acquisition brings together two major industry players with complementary strengths and expertise. By merging ProtoTitan's cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing solutions with Leonard Automatics' in-house metal fabrication and electrical engineering capabilities, ProtoTitan is creating a formidable synergy that will enhance operations and deliver unparalleled benefits to both companies and their customers. This strategic move not only amplifies ProtoTitan's collective capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that meet and exceed market demands.As part of the acquisition, Jeff Frushtick will be stepping down from his role as Leonard Automatics CEO and refocusing on sales and customer support. ProtoTitan brings a wealth of operations management and strategy as co-founders Chris Clark and Dave Rochau will be taking over daily operations of Leonard Automatics and its subsidiaries Leonard Fabrication & Design, LFD Off Road and LFD Gates.“It is time to turn the helm over to the next generation, with more understanding of the technology that can carry us forward,” commented Leonard Automatics CEO, Jeff Frushtick.“ProtoTitan brings a variety of skill sets and markets that complement and expand the opportunities for Leonard manufacturing. I am excited to be part of the continuing evolution of Leonard Automatics.”“Leonard Automatics is a true innovator and has been instrumental in the textile and laundry industry's progress over the past several decades,” said Chris Clark, Co-Founder and CEO of ProtoTitan.“Jeff's decades of experience in this world are an invaluable asset, and we're very excited to give him the space to revitalize this market.”This landmark partnership underscores ProtoTitan's unwavering commitment to innovation and growth, heralding a new era of operational excellence for the company. By welcoming Leonard Automatics into the ProtoTitan family-which already boasts industry leaders such as Armageddon Turbo, Sawicki Speed, KB Titan Racing, and Veer Performance-ProtoTitan has significantly elevated its engineering and manufacturing prowess. This strategic alliance not only enhances our capabilities but also solidifies our position at the forefront of industry advancements, ensuring we continue to deliver unparalleled value and cutting-edge solutions to its clients.About Leonard AutomaticsFounded in 1969 by Leonard Frushtick, Leonard Automatics has long been a trailblazer in the laundry, garment and heat treatment industries. Based outside Charlotte, North Carolina, Leonard Automatics has been a leading force of innovation in the industry, introducing an array of proprietary and patented technologies with their line of garment manufacturing, processing and cleaning equipment. Learn more at .About ProtoTitanProtoTitan leads product innovation by transforming market-ready ideas into successful products through their extensive industry experience and network. Their Total Cost Involved (TCI) approach is designed to address all costs associated with product development and distribution, and help clients streamline this process to bring products to market. ProtoTitan specializes in design, research, engineering, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, quality control and distribution, serving industries such as performance automotive, motorcycle, powersports, industrial/heavy duty, and performance marine. Clients can expect a committed partner focused on innovation, efficiency and market success. Learn more at .

Ron Benfield

ProtoTitan

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

About ProtoTitan