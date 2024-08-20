Acharya Pramod Krishnam Challenges Rahul Gandhi: 'When Will You Visit Ayodhya And Kolkata'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The scene is heating up over the recent rape and murder case involving a female doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College. Former leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday raised questions about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rae Bareli, asking when he plans to visit Ayodhya and Kolkata.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam wrote on the social X: "It's fine to visit Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi Ji, but when will you go to 'Ayodhya' and 'Kolkata'? Or will you just get irritated when asked questions?"

Earlier, Acharya Pramod Krishnam had criticised the opposition's response to the Kolkata case.

He pointed out that while opposition leaders were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Hathras incident, there has been no such demand for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation in the Kolkata case.

He said: "When the Hathras incident occurred, opposition leaders were loudly demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But in the Kolkata case, everyone is silent. No one is calling for Mamata Banerjee's resignation. The opposition leaders are only concerned about their vote banks. They have remained silent on the Ayodhya issue as well. If they speak out, it will be against the Ram Temple and PM Modi. The level of the opposition has fallen."

Pramod Krishnam's post on X follows an incident where Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, refused to answer questions from journalists on Tuesday regarding the Kolkata horror case.

This case has kept West Bengal on edge for a week and has sparked widespread outrage and protests from the medical community across the country.

Rahul Gandhi was on a day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Rae Bareli, to meet the family of a Dalit youth Arjun Pasi, who was shot dead nine days ago in Nasirabad.

"I am here to seek justice for the Dalit family, whose son was killed. I won't speak on the Kolkata incident here, I have already spoken about it," replied the Congress MP when the newsmen asked him about his stand over the alleged cover-up by the Mamata administration.

When newsmen further sought his reply, citing the Supreme Court's stern observations, he remained evasive and replied: "I have come here seeking justice for Dalit family."

"You don't want to raise the issue of Dalits. You want to distract the issue. I am here seeking justice for the family," Rahul Gandhi further said in a terse reply.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to latch on to Rahul's 'distraction' charge and asked whether demanding justice for a daughter was a distraction for the Congress MP.