RG Kar Horror: Trinamool MP Agrees To Delete Controversial Post On Kolkata Police Commissioner

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) Senior Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Tuesday told the Calcutta High Court that he will delete a controversial social post demanding the custodial interrogation of Kolkata Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here.

After the Kolkata Police issued two notices to question Roy for allegedly spreading misinformation through a particular social media post, the veteran politician approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection against coercive police action, including arrest.

On Tuesday, when the matter was taken up for hearing, Roy's counsel told the High Court that his client had agreed to take down the content that he posted on his X handle.

The West Bengal government counsel, thereafter, informed the court that since Roy had agreed to delete the post, the police would not take any action against him and would close the matter.

At the time of filing this report, the post was not visible on the X wall of Roy.

It is believed that he has already deleted the controversial post.

Meanwhile, Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj, who was hearing the matter on Tuesday, has directed the state government to submit a report on this count to the court by Wednesday.

Last Sunday, the Kolkata Police issued the first notice to Roy for questioning, asking the Trinamool Congress leader to be present at the city police headquarter by the same afternoon.

As he skipped the summons, on the same evening, the police again issued a fresh notice to the Rajya Sabha MP, following which he approached the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers investigating the case have been tracking the details of the past antecedents of crime against women of the sole arrested accused in the case, Sanjay Roy.

Sources said during the investigation, the CBI came across information about several instances of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, harassing or sexually abusing women. However, no case was launched or action initiated against him.

The investigating officials are also trying to track the "godfathers" of Roy, whose patronage stopped any sort of disciplinary action against him in such cases. There are also records of Roy remaining in an intoxicated state while on duty.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police, which was initially investigating the doctor rape and murder case before the charge of the investigation was handed over to the CBI on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.