Samsung Electronics and IOC Launch ‘Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People', New Digital Olympic Community for Paris 2024 and beyond

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - New project helps young people around the world to get involved in the Olympic Movement,

based on programs aimed at building a better future through technology



- 10 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow winners were selected as ambassadors for this project at the official launch event held in Paris





Samsung Electronics, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Smartphone Partner, hosted an event with the International Olympic Committee(IOC) on July 31 in Paris to launch and promote a new digital community for people including the Olympic and Paralympic Games fans called “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People”.



The event was held at SPOT24, a multi-use exhibition space in Paris dedicated to Paris 2024, and was attended by IOC President Thomas Bach, MD of the IOC's Television & Marketing Services Anne-Sophie Voumard, Paralympic Committee(IPC) President Andrew Parsons, President and Head of Global Marketing Office at Samsung Electronics YH Lee, President of Samsung Electronics Europe Office Il-kyung Sung and

Luc Abalo, a former gold-medal-winning French handball player and accomplished visual artist and participant in the Olympian Artists programme led by the Olympic Museum for Paris 2024.



A former Team Korea volleyball player, Yeon Koung Kim, Team GB Skateboarder Andy Macdonald, Australian Para-athlete Madison de Rozario, and UK contents creator and The Rapping Science Teacher, Matt Green are going to take part in this project as global ambassadors and to actively share content for Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People via social media.



The “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” project was developed by Samsung and the IOC to help Olympic and Paralympic fans around the world experience and engage with the Olympic Movement. The program is especially focused on younger generations, with the new community designed around the goal of helping youth participants “solve, move and create in the spirit of the Olympic values.”



“Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” introduces three new community-oriented initiatives. Solve Challenge integrates sport and Olympism with Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow program, a youth-focused social contribution program that empowers young people to design innovative solutions using sport and tech to address key social challenges aligned with the priorities of the IOC’s Olympism365. Move Challenge encourages fans of the Games around the globe to get up and walk more using Samsung’s smart mobile phone. Create Challenge lets participants get creative in an innovative digital artists’ community through Samsung’s smart device and S pen.



At the launch event, 10 teams that excelled in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow program were announced as “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” ambassadors. Throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the ambassadors will showcase the solutions they’ve created to address social challenges and work to engage Olympic fans around the world. They will also collaborate with the IOC Young Leader — as well as diverse initiatives fostered by the IOC — to address solutions including the promotion of sustainable development.



During the “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” event, the ambassadors shared their Solve for Tomorrow projects designed to address real-world problems. A variety of innovative solutions were presented, ranging from help for people to overcome visual disabilities to new ways to promote worker safety.



“Samsung Solve for Tomorrow empowers high school students with the courage to change the world," said Ngan Huu Kim Le, a member of the U.S. team that developed an insect-based environmental cleanup solution. “It’s an honor to take part and have a chance to present our solution to help build a brighter future for our planet here at Paris 2024 with prominent athletes from around the world.”



“I am impressed by the opportunities that “Samsung Solve for Tomorrow” has given to hundreds of thousands of young people to develop as future leaders,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “They will be our innovators of tomorrow, and I look forward to seeing them tackle various challenges facing our world. We’re pleased to join with our Worldwide Partner Samsung to continue to work together to identify and support talented young people at the intersection of sport and technology through the “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” initiative.”



“This project — creating a program in which young people can directly participate and experience Olympic values — is a wonderful outcome from our long-standing collaboration with the IOC,” said YH Lee, President and Head of Global Marketing Office at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to support young people to take on bold and meaningful challenges toward a brighter future.”



MENAFN20082024002844009143ID1108579622