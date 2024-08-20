Summer School In Fuzuli Stands Out For Its Lively Activities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Within the framework of the "Summer School in Fuzuli" project, master classes have been organized for the participants by well-known cultural and artistic figures on the "Music Day" at the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creative Development in Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

At the event, People's Artist, opera singer Samir Jafarov gave a vocal master class to schoolchildren interested in music and singing.

People's Artist, who works with schoolchildren both individually and collectively, shared his recommendations for each student on the directions he should work on.

People's Artist, actor Vidadi Hasanov talked about theater and creativity with schoolchildren in the open air.

The actor, who is interested in the books the schoolchildren read and the films they watch, gave advice on self-development to the schoolchildren who want to specialize in art fields in the future, and organized educational games for self-expression and concentration on stage with them.

As part of the event, a concert program called "Nightingales of Garabagh in Fuzuli" was held in the Assembly Hall.

At the concert, the young talents accompanied by the Honored Artist, singer Tayyar Bayramov were met with great interest.

A concert program rich in colorful musical numbers was performed by students of Garabagh region music schools and the ensemble of the center.

Students of the Kurmangazy Center also participated in the master class on "Creative writing" of writer, literary critic Ramil Ahmed.

Various outdoor sports activities and relay races were held for the participants of the summer school, and each child received a gift in the summer school. The program of the summer school continued with the film screening.

At the closing ceremony of the project "Fuzuli Summer School", students' impressions of the summer school were learned, their wishes and desires for future activities in this context were heard.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr