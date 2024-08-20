India's Largest Trade Show For Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy & Materials To Be Held At Delhi From September 27 - 29, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th edition of International and on Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy & Materials (MMMM) will be held at India International & Centre - IICC, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi from 27 - 29 Sep 2024. This trade fair will provide an excellent opportunity for interacting with luminaries from practically all corners of the globe, promoting business and giving a fillip to the growth & development of Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy and Materials sectors in the country through joint ventures, bulk deals, alliances, investments and technology transfer. MMMM 2024 will feature dedicated country pavilions from China, European Countries and Russia.



The event will feature six major components: HTF for Advanced Hand Tools, Power Tools, and Fasteners; CWE for Advanced Cutting and Welding Equipment & Technology, including Laser Technology; IMEX for the Latest Machine Tools (CNC, Laser, Shot Blasting, Measuring & Testing Equipment, and more); UMEX for Economical Pre-owned Machinery in the Industry; TECHINDIA for Engineering and Manufacturing (Pumps, Valves, Compressors, and more) alongwith MMMM, the largest and most prestigious event on Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy & Materials. The amalgam of these expos makes it an extended platform for metal, engineering, manufacturing, and machine tools segments and showcases the strength and innovations of the Indian & international manufacturing and technology sector.



The combined events have consistently received global recognition and have been acknowledged as the premier international business platform in India featuring more than 300 exhibitors from over 10 countries and attracting 12000+ buyers from the south Asian region. The event is organized in association with Indian Institute of Metals – Delhi Chapter and with the active support from World Metal Forum (WMF).



MMMM 2024 is supported by the Ministries of Steel, Coal, Electronic & Information Technology, Commerce & Industry, Government of India and honored to have the Hon\'ble Minister of Steel, Government of India, invited to formally inaugurate the event, alongside the Secretary of the Ministry of Steel and leaders from the steel and allied industries.



Says Gagan Sahni, Director, Hyve India P Ltd,“MMMM 2024 showcases latest advancements and technological developments in the field of Minerals, Metals, Metallurgy and Materials Industry and also offers unparalleled business networking opportunities to trade visitors to explore availability of raw materials, alternate suppliers of machinery, equipment and spares. Each edition has been adding value to its profile and has been creating new standards in terms of visitor turnout and the volume of business transactions.”



This unique platform also includes an International Open Seminar on“Green Steel Production: Sustainable Practices and Carbon Reduction” by Metalogic and WMF, an International Conference on“Process & Product Innovations in Metal Production” by Indian Institute of Metals – Delhi Chapter, Business Meets on“Latest Technology for Manufacturing & Maintenance Industries” by WMF, a Secondary Steel Industry Meet under the World Metal Forum, an Exclusive Metal Manufacturers Networking Pavilion, and over 10 Dealers & Distributor meets.

