Second Peace Summit Must Be Held Before Year-End - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the country's diplomats to ensure that the second Summit on Peace in Ukraine is held as early as this year.

The president spoke at the meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign missions "Wartime diplomacy: resilience, weapons, victory", Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office.

"The inaugural Summit was, in my opinion, an extraordinary success for Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who worked to make our Summit happen. Now we are preparing for the second Peace Summit, and we must work to ensure that it takes place this year. We must do everything for this. We need to continue expanding the circle of support for the Communiqué of the inaugural first Summit. Every Ambassador of Ukraine whose host country has not yet joined the Communiqué should draw the appropriate conclusions," he said.

Zelensky stressed the need of active work with partners within the groups on the points of the Peace Formula. He clarified that it is necessary to work with the media so that there is "consistent and sufficient support” for the Peace Formula, as well as with think tanks in various countries to ensure understanding of the Ukrainian vision of a just peace. The head of state added that it is necessary to engage with all major political forces, societies, and leaders – and not only in partner countries.

"The blue and yellow colors of our Ukrainian statehood and Ukrainian courage are a desirable symbol for many people in the world. The symbol that people want to stand close to. I expect that your work will add meaningful content to the power of our national colors," the president said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the inaugural Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula were discussed at the event, including nuclear safety, food security, and the humanitarian dimension – the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. As a result of the summit, a communique was inked, which remains open for further signing.