Peacock to Poison Dart Frog: 7 most colourful animals in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The animal kingdom is brimming with vibrant colors, with some species displaying hues that seem almost unreal. These colors can serve various purposes, from attracting mates to warding off predators. Here's a look at seven of the most colorful animals in the world that showcase nature's artistic brilliance

The world is full of animals with dazzling colors, often used for attracting mates or deterring predators. Explore seven of the most colorful creatures on the planet

Mandarinfish are among most colorful fish, with bright blue, orange, green patterns covering their bodies. Their striking colors are due to cellular pigment, making them vibrant

The peacock's feathers, tail adorned with eye-like patterns, make it one of most colorful birds. These feathers, used in courtship displays, shimmer with hues of blue, green

These tiny amphibians boast a spectrum of vivid colors, including bright blues, yellows, and reds. Their striking hues serve as a warning to predators about their toxic nature

The rainbow lorikeet is parrot with vibrant mix of colors, including blue, green, yellow, red. Native to Australia, this bird's kaleidoscopic plumage helps it blend

The Blue Morpho butterfly's wings are a stunning iridescent blue, making it one of the most striking butterflies. It is native to Central and South America

Flame angelfish are small yet striking marine creatures, characterized by bright red bodies with vertical black stripes and electric blue accents on their fins

Chameleons are renowned for their ability to change colors, often displaying a range of vivid hues like greens, yellows, and reds