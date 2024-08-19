Weather Today: IMD Predicts More Showers In Delhi, Issues Orange Alert For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, And 2 More States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several states predicting the possibility of heavy downpours today. The states where heavy showers are likely on August 20 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala.

The weather agency, in a social post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, said,“Low Pressure Area over south Bangladesh likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over East & East-central India during next 3 days.”

It added,“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi said that the maximum temperature will likely settle around 36 degrees Celsius during the day while the minimum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius. Predicting light rain and a generally cloudy sky in the national capital today, the weather department predicted wet spells for the upcoming five days.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on August 18 said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the South peninsular area...In the Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh , in the upcoming 5-7 days heavy rainfall is predicted...In Delhi NCR, light rainfall is expected," reported ANI.

IMD's forecast for South Peninsular India

The Meteorological Department in its latest press release said,“isolated heavy rainfall” is very likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 21, in Andhra Pradesh on August 20, and

Karnataka on August 20, Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.

The IMD said“isolated very heavy rainfall” is very likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep on August 20.

The weather bulletin dated August 19 states, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over central India, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra ; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Marathwada, and Gujarat during the week.

Predicting“isolated heavy rainfall” in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand, the IMD said precipitation will continue till August 23. It predicted showers in Odisha on August 20 and 23; in Arunachal Pradesh on August 20, Aug. 22 and Aug. 23; and in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 24.