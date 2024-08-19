'I Accept!': Donald Trump Shares Fake AI Photos Of Taylor Swift Endorsing The Ex-US President, Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump, the nominee for 2024 US Presidential and former US President shared a fake photo of pop superstar Taylor Swift on his social handle -Truth Social-suggesting that the pop is urging people to vote for him in the November 5 US election this year.

The caption to the image states, "Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump," in which Taylor Swift can be seen dressed in red, white and blue. The Republican candidate shared the post on Sunday and wrote "I accept!"

| Donald hints at Cabinet or Advisory position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

The post includes photos of young women in "Swifties for Trump" shirts and features a satirical article titled "Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert" with the label "SATIRE" above the headline.

However, the singer has shown support for Democratic Party in the past but has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 race. This post comes at time the pop singer conducted her latest Eras Tour concert. It is important to note that Taylor Swift criticised the Republican candidate in a documentary released in 2020.

| Donald Trump, Kamala Harris neck and neck in key swing states as election nears

In 2020, Taylor Swift backed President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Harris is set to be formally nominated as the 2024 Democratic candidate at the party's national convention in Chicago this week. Swift also criticized Trump in a 2020 documentary.

In 2020, Taylor Swift supported President Joe Biden and his vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is poised to be officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for 2024 US Presidential elections at this week's national convention in Chicago.

| US Presidential polls: Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard for debate with Kamala Harris

Consumer group Public Citizen alleged Donald Trump's post was "yet another example of AI's power to create misinformation," Reuters reported. The consumer group further added,“The potential harms to our society that could result from such misinformation, including abuses of our elections, are wide-reaching and immensely damaging.”

(With inputs from Reuters)