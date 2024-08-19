Bounce Partners With Arizona State University's Interfraternity Council To Improve Student Engagement For Greek Organizations On Campus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bounce is excited to announce a new partnership with the Arizona State University (ASU) Interfraternity Council (IFC). As the official community and events hosting for the IFC, Bounce will help address key challenges in Greek life recruitment and event management, fostering a more inclusive and engaging experience for all students. The ASU IFC joins a fast-growing list of major student organizations at ASU and throughout the country who are adopting Bounce as a means to boost student engagement and improve the accessibility of events on campus.

The partnered logos of Bounce and the Arizona State University Interfraternal Council. (CNW Group/Bounced Inc.)

The ASU IFC itself oversees approximately 27 large Greek organizations that run a recruitment period known as "Rush" every year in order to give students an opportunity to join a Greek organization on campus. One of the major challenges the IFC faces during these recruitment periods is that larger Greek organizations tend to dominate the discussion due to their size and the word-of-mouth marketing they generate. This leaves smaller, lesser-known Greek organizations at a significant disadvantage during recruitment periods and throughout the year. Students who would have resonated with these smaller organizations generally end up not knowing they exist due to the lack of awareness and visibility - something that Bounce is poised to help with.

"The main problem that Bounce will be solving is helping students find their fit," said Thomas Reed, VP of Recruitment at ASU IFC. "Everything will now be all in one place so you'll be able to look at all organizations and events happening during Rush and choose the ones you're interested in attending. This should make Rush for smaller organizations much easier because they will have an equal opportunity to get their name out there."

The IFC will provide all IFC Greek organizations at ASU with Bounce's platform to make their events and recruitment activities more visible to students looking to get involved, thereby boosting engagement on campus.

"Outside of recruitment, Bounce's ticketing feature will be really helpful for organization leaders to host events that are easily accessible to students straight through the app." says Keegan Combs, president of the ASU IFC. "I feel like any organization that is hosting events or needs some sort of centralized platform could definitely benefit from Bounce."

Additionally, the ASU IFC will get a comprehensive look at their student engagement analytics to gain a better understanding of student attendance at rush events and overall engagement in the recruitment process. This improvement in analytics will be the foundational building block to allow the IFC to better understand and improve the performance of services and infrastructure provided to the Greek community at ASU.

The IFC's adoption of Bounce can be summarized in a few key benefits:



Improving Student Engagement: Using Bounce's numerous marketing tools for student organizations such as the app's homepage event discovery feed, the IFC will help make Greek organizations more accessible to students looking to find their community.

Increasing Data Visibility: All IFC sanctioned events will now have detailed student engagement and event attendance analytics, allowing for a deep analysis of current performance. Streamlining Event Management: Bounce will simplify and centralize all event management into one platform for the IFC, reducing the friction of hosting and managing events on campus for all IFC Greek organizations.

Students at ASU have expressed their excitement about the partnership. Owen Littrell, a member of the Greek community at ASU, shared his thoughts: "Bounce has been at ASU for some time now, and I am glad to see it finally adopted into the mainstream to help us know what events are going on around campus and during Rush."

This is not the first time Bounce has been adopted by an ASU organization. Partnering with a diverse range of student-run organizations from the Sun Devil Motorsports club all the way to the Indian Student Association, Bounce already has more than ten thousand ASU students using the app every month during the school year.

Sean Monteiro, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bounce, also commented on Bounce's deep integration with the ASU community, "Through this partnership with the IFC, the ASU campus continues to be a major player in the growing list of schools integrating Bounce into their campus to boost student engagement and improve the visibility of student-run organizations."

About Bounce: Bounce is changing the way organizations manage and communicate with their audience, host local events, and expand their reach. Based out of Toronto, Ontario, Bounce delivers an all-in-one community building platform to university administrations, campus organizations, and event planners, across North America. Hundreds of thousands of users discover events, share moments with friends, and participate in their local communities through the Bounce ecosystem each month.

About Arizona State University Interfraternity Council:

The Arizona State University Interfraternity Council (IFC) serves as the governing body for men's Greek organizations on campus. The IFC is committed to promoting academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement among its members. By fostering a collaborative and supportive environment, the IFC enhances the Greek life experience and contributes to the overall well-being of the ASU community.

