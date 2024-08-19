Mingyang's Oceanx Sets Record: World's Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
GUANGZHOU, CHINA -
Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - On August 13, OceanX, the world's largest single capacity floating wind power platform, embarked on its journey from Guangzhou to the Yangjiang Mingyang Qingzhou IV offshore wind Farm in Guangdong, China. After a 191-nautical-mile, over 50-hour tow, the platform's arrival marks the commencement of a new era in green energy, poised to set the standard for offshore wind power technology.
