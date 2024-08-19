Kuwait's Al-Ragom Inducted Into US-Based Energy Association Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The US-based Association of Engineers (AEE) has inducted Kuwait's Dr. Fotouh Al-Ragom into its "Energy Managers Hall of Fame," a local research body said on Monday, citing her as the first Arab to be given the distinction.

The accolade is tantamount to Kuwait's "growing presence" on the international stage, while simultaneously proving the increasingly significant role of women in the field of energy engineering, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research said in a statement.

The Kuwaiti engineer's induction is the culmination point of what has been a prolific career spanning over 25 years, according to the statement, citing a doctoral degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida as among her multiple credentials.

Al-Ragom is the founder of the Kuwait-based branch of the AEE, while she has also claimed a litany of awards over the course of her career, chief among them the AEE 2017 International Professional Development Award and Kuwait's Distinguished Female Engineer Award. (end)

