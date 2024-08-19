Geniusvets Teams Up With Good Dog! To Support Service Dogs For Autistic Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mack and Grom

GeniusVets Team Raising $26,000 to Benefit Service Dog Programs

- Laura SylvesterSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GeniusVets, a leading pet information and veterinary marketing platform, has launched a fundraising campaign in collaboration with The Drake Center for Veterinary Care in Encinitas, California, on behalf of Good Dog!, a nonprofit that trains service dogs to support children with disabilities. The purpose of the fundraiser is to provide a replacement for Grom, an experienced service dog who is ready to retire.Grom's journey as a service dog began with The Drake Center for Veterinary Care, founded by GeniusVets co-founder Dr. Michele Drake, where he was fully vetted and prepared for his new mission of supporting a child with autism. After completing his training and becoming a full-fledged service dog, Grom was teamed up with Southern California teenager Mack based on a thorough compatibility assessment, and they've been inseparable ever since.Since the beginning of their relationship, Grom has been Mack's rock, providing unwavering support and companionship through every adventure and phase in Mack's life, from a romantic prom-posal to trips to ComicCon and Disneyland, and more. With Grom by his side, Mack has been able to overcome numerous challenges and experience so many teenage milestones, allowing the two of them to live life to the fullest. Now, it's time for Grom to retire and enjoy a well-deserved rest, and for a new service dog to take over and continue supporting Mack."As Executive Director of Good Dog! Service Canines, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of dogs like Grom in the lives of families like Mack's. Grom has been Mack's steadfast companion, helping him navigate the challenges of autism, ADHD, and mild cerebral palsy with unwavering support," said Laura Sylvester."Through Grom," she continued, "Mack has conquered social barriers, made friends, and embraced new adventures. Now, as Mack prepares to embark on the next chapter of his journey, it's crucial that he continues to have a loyal companion by his side. That's why supporting the "Let's Help Grom Retire" fundraiser is not just about honoring Grom's service but ensuring Mack's continued success and happiness with a successor dog. Every donation brings us closer to ensuring that no family faces the emotional and financial burden of navigating life without a service dog. Together, we can make a lasting difference in Mack's life and many others like him."Good Dog! invests an average of $32,000 to raise, care for, and train each service dog in their program while also educating and supporting each family who receives them. On average, Good Dog! adds 8-10 new teams to the family each year, in addition to supporting their active Good Dog! partner teams.GeniusVets is dedicated to supporting the needs of pets and their owners from all walks of life, and partnering with Good Dog! has provided the perfect opportunity for GeniusVets employees and community members to live out the company's mission. Together, GeniusVets and The Drake Center for Veterinary Care have set a fundraising goal of $26,000 to completely cover the costs of matching Mack with a new service dog and funding their training.Director of Marketing at GeniusVets, Carlin Guidi, said "We at GeniusVets are thrilled to partner with Good Dog! in our mission to give back to the community and educate and unify pet owners and veterinarians. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to making a positive impact and ensuring these families receive the invaluable support and companionship they deserve."You can support the GeniusVets team and make your donation to Grom's retirement fund.About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians. Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource; while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. Visit the website for more information about GeniusVets .About Good Dog! Service CaninesGood Dog! Service Canines was founded in 2011 by the parents of an autistic boy. After getting a service dog for their son, they soon realized the life-changing benefits these dogs could provide to so many more. Today, Good Dog! Service Canines provides highly trained service dogs to children with disabilities and their families, helping them live better lives! Each dog is professionally trained using only positive reinforcement methods because we believe the true power of the human/canine bond is brought about through a loving, trusting relationship. For more information about Good Dog!, visit the website .

Carlin Guidi

GeniusVets

+1 877-679-7710

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok