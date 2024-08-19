Will The AI Wave Benefit Government Services? New Insights Published By Info-Tech Research Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group's blueprint addresses the challenges of AI adoption in the public sector, highlighting the importance of overcoming traditional structures, skill gaps, and constraints. In this resource, the firm highlights the importance of high-quality data in driving reliable, actionable insights for informed decision-making in services. By emphasizing data quality and strategic insights, IT leaders can modernize government operations and achieve substantial improvements in efficiency and satisfaction.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Governments worldwide face significant challenges in adopting artificial intelligence (AI), from traditional siloed structures and skill gaps to financial constraints. These obstacles often slow down public sector entities from fully harnessing AI's potential, putting them at a disadvantage in the technological race. To help IT leaders in the government sector overcome these complexities and confidently leverage AI for enhanced operational efficiency, Info-Tech Research Group has released its blueprint Get Started With Artificial Intelligence in Government . This comprehensive guide is designed to inform improvements to public service delivery and support data-driven policy decisions.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Get Started With Artificial Intelligence in Government" blueprint outlines three ways AI can transform public services. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

"Governments stand to benefit immensely from leveraging AI for strategic improvement. It is often projected that, within this decade, a significant portion of public sector organizations will have integrated AI technologies into their operations," says Paul Chernousov, research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "Innovative government initiatives are already harnessing AI to enhance efficiency, serve citizens more effectively and efficiently, and make informed, data-driven policy decisions. The question for government bodies is not if but how quickly they can adapt to this transformative force that is reshaping our world."

Info-Tech's newly published research insights highlight the challenges and opportunities associated with AI adoption in the public sector. The firm explains in the blueprint that the implementation of AI and emerging technologies has been slowed by concerns over their implications and a limited understanding of the potential benefits of AI and automation in public service. Info-Tech advises that it's crucial IT leaders in the industry recognize and address these obstacles to fully embrace the long-term benefits AI can bring to public service and governance. By overcoming these barriers, the public sector can harness AI's transformative power to enhance efficiency, improve service delivery, and make data-driven decisions.

The firm emphasizes the critical role of data quality in AI technology. For AI and predictive analytics to be effective, the data must be rich, relevant, accurate, and timely, sourced from interconnected channels. High-quality data is a crucial factor for AI success, ensuring that the insights generated are reliable and actionable.

In its latest resource, Info-Tech highlights three ways in which AI can transform public services:

AI can enhance the capabilities of public service staff by providing them with advanced tools and insights, allowing for more informed decision-making and more efficient service.AI has the ability to streamline complex bureaucratic processes by enabling the automation of routine tasks, which reduces the time and resources spent on administrative work.AI can improve the accessibility and responsiveness of public services by automating interactions and delivering personalized services to citizens at scale.

The comprehensive blueprint by Info-Tech offers IT leaders insights into navigating the intricate process of AI adoption within government frameworks. By implementing the strategic insights outlined in this research, governments can unlock significant benefits, including improved efficiency, enhanced service delivery, and robust data-driven decision-making.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Paul Chernousov, an expert in the public sector, and access to the complete Get Started With Artificial Intelligence in Government

blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 , taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn

and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group