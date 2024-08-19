Doha Institute Fully Prepared For Receiving Over 600 Graduate Students For New Academic Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Executive Director of the Administrative and Division at Doha Institute for Studies (DI), Eman Al Sulaiti, affirmed that DI is well-prepared for receiving the new academic year 2024-2025, which commences on Sunday, Aug.25.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) Al Sulaiti added that DI is set to receive over 600 male and female students this year in in the master's and PhD stages as part of programs offered by the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy (SEAPP), including 358 new students.

Al Sulaiti pointed out that the orientation meeting for the accepted students is due to be held on Tuesday through integrated preparations that aim to offer a superb educational experience for the accepted students to primarily to familiarize them with the college atmosphere and help them interact with schools and scientific facilities, as well as policies and rules that regulate many services DI offers during their educational career.

She indicated that the orientation meeting is chiefly a platform to brief new students on methods of selecting the curricula and enrolling into them, along with the information that ensures best services for students within apparent programmes and timelines that help them receive graduate studies more expeditiously.

Additionally, Al Sulaiti underlined that DI operates a contingent of teachers who internalized expertise through teaching and researching in world-class institutions in lockstep with high-competent administrative team to ensure provision of perfect educational atmosphere.

Al Sulaiti affirmed that DI embraces a library that comprises all sources students may need to broaden their horizons, in pursuit of achieving their academic and career goals, adding that DI with its global reputation, potential and scientific excellence has become a better preference and an edifice, with thousands of students worldwide aspiring to enroll into its graduate programs in social, human, and administrative disciplines.

She asserted that the number of applications for master's and PhD programs for the academic year 2024-2025, reached over 13,000 applications from Qatar, and about 100 countries around the world.

And after a competitive evaluation process, 358 applications were accepted after fulfilling admission criteria, representing 16 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Since its establishment in 2025, more than 70,000 students from a variety of Arab and foreign countries applied to study there, Al Sulaiti added, indicating that this substantial number of applicants reflects the prestigious academic and research reputation, the quality of education, and its success in preparing graduates with advanced skills and knowledge that qualify them for success in their carer and academic paths.

She stated that since its establishment in 2015, DI has graduated 1,246 students from both genders hailing from over 50 countries, with many of them proceeding with PhD studies in world-class universities.

Moreover, Al Sulaiti asserted that the School of Social Sciences and Humanities Programs are the most significant ones, in terms of the majors and number of students, which comprise philosophy, history, comparative literature, Arabic linguistics and lexicography, political science and international relations, sociology and anthropology, media and cultural studies, journalism, psychology, clinical psychology, social work, conflict management and humanitarian work, critical security studies, and human rights.

Al Sulaiti outlined that SEAPP offers master's programs in public administration, public Policy, and development economics, in addition to the executive master's in public administration and the dual executive master's in public administration and business administration, in partnership with the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin.

DI has launched the executive master's program in diplomatic studies and international cooperation for the academic year 2020-2021, she noted.

The program admits students from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs diplomats based on a memorandum of understanding with the ministry's diplomatic institute.

As for the PhD programme, Al Sulaiti highlighted that it comprises eight programmes represented in development economics, public administration, political science and international relations, Arabic linguistics and lexicography, history, sociology, media studies, and critical security studies.

In addition, Al Sulaiti shed the light on the partnerships DI forged with local and international entities, noting that the DI has signed cooperation agreements with over 70 universities, as well as official and professional institutions in Qatar, the Arab world, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, in addition to 23 research partnerships with universities and research centers in several countries such as Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Belgium.

Upon concluding her remarks, Al Sulaiti underlined that DI boasts of diversity and excelled students hailing from many countries, commending the incredible support provided by the State of Qatar for this educational institution to provide an educational atmosphere that encourages innovation and enhances the freedom of thought and research, something that will ultimately accomplish the mission of creating a generation of professional researchers, academics and leaders who are capable of lending impetus to human knowledge.