Ukraine's Army Accepts For Service Swedish IFV Fitted With Aircraft Cannon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense allowed a Swedish PbV 302 infantry fighting vehicle equipped with an automatic aircraft cannon to be supplied to the Armed Forces.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The tracked combat vehicle was developed by Hägglund & Söner. This armored vehicle, which had been in service with the Swedish until 2014, was used during hostilities in Bosnia and Kosovo," the report reads.

The fully amphibious Pbv 302 has wide tracks and a high power-to-weight ratio. It has exceptionally good off-road mobility while the low ground pressure enables it to operate over summer bog and winter snow.

Sweden announces EUR 1.16B military aid package for Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Swedish armored personnel carrier is armed with a 20-mm Hispano-Suiza automatic aircraft cannon from the obsolete Saab 29 warplane. Also, the PbV 302 boasts additional armor reinforcement with an internal anti-fragile lining and external ceramic elements. The frontal armor can withstand a direct hit by a 20mm projectile.

Ukraine,negotiating Gripen supplies

Powered by a 270hp diesel engine, the vehicle is able to cruise at up to 60kmh.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense approved for delivery to the Armed Forces the Buffalo MPV armored engineering vehicle, one of the world's safest vehicles of this type.