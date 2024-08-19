Blaze Raging At Russian Oil Depot For Second Day After Drone Attack
8/19/2024 9:25:50 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Proletarsk, Rostov region, an oil depot has been burning for the second day after an attack by Ukrainian drones.
That's according to Mediazona , referring to local authorities, Ukrinform reports.
Eighteen people have been injured, the report reads.
According to Vasiliy Golubev, the local governor, after the drones twice attacked an oil depot in Proletarsk in the early hours of Monday, August 18, tanks with diesel fuel caught fire. The Proletarsk authorities have declared a state of emergency in town, while claiming that the fire is not expected to spread to the residential area.
Earlier, the city hall reported a secondary source of ignition, which further complicated the emergency response effort.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 18, Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones hit the Kavkaz oil depot in the district of Proletarsk, Russia's Rostov region." The said oil depot fed the enemy's military-industrial complex and supported the war campaign of the Russian occupation forces," Ukraine's defense intelligence reported.
