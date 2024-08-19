Death Wish Coffee Co. Welcomes Fall With The Return Of Its Limited-Edition Pumpkin Chai Coffee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fair Trade CertifiedTM and Naturally Flavored, This Fall Favorite Premium Roast Is Every Pumpkin Lover's Dream – Scary Good, Guilt-Free Indulgence

Death Wish Coffee Co . , the number one selling Fair Trade coffee in the United States*, is embracing the return of crisp air and changing leaves with the relaunch of its most demanded seasonal blend: Pumpkin Chai. The sustainably sourced brew will be available for a limited time throughout the fall.

Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Pumpkin Chai Blend

This bold, yet smooth medium roast is made from Fair Trade CertifiedTM beans, serving up chai-inspired sips with natural flavors of cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. Pumpkin Chai is available in 9-ounce ground bags, as well as 10-count single-serve pods.

"Death Wish Coffee Co. fans anticipate the relaunch of our Pumpkin Chai blend every fall, which is a testament to its premium quality and taste," said Michelle Gallo, VP of Marketing at Death Wish Coffee Co. "We know consumers are looking for a smooth, flavorful cup of coffee without the junk and we are happy to be able to offer them an all-natural spiced-up flavor profile that others lack."

Pumpkin Chai can be purchased at major retailers nationwide including Target, Publix, Sprouts, Kroger, Amazon, and on deathwishcoffee . Fall fanatics can also secure a Pumpkin Chai-themed Death Wish Coffee Co. tumbler and matching T-shirt to celebrate the season in style while supplies last.



In addition to Pumpkin Chai, Death Wish Coffee Co. boasts a Medium, Dark, and Espresso Roast available in whole bean, ground, and single-serve coffee pods. Committed to quality and sustainability, Death Wish Coffee Co.'s lineup is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. Each product is made according to rigorous standards that protect the environment and the livelihoods of coffee farmers.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea to life in 2012-seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the number one Fair Trade and Organic coffee brand in the United States, and can now be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade and Organic Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in May 2024. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit

*Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in May 2024.

