VIDEO: Virat Kohli Dances To Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba Song; Check Out His Killer Moves

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer, manages to enchant everyone with his colourful demeanour. The beautiful cricketer amazes everyone with his incredible dance talents. His enthusiasm for dance is obvious to everybody. Virat never misses an occasion to sway his leg to a famous tune. His dancing movements have repeatedly attracted a lot of attention. Virat has once again caught the internet by storm as he grooved to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's hit 'Tauba Tauba' from Bad Newzz. In the video, Kohli attempts to dance to the steps of the Bollywood song.

The viral video of Virat killing in the Tauba Tauba song is spreading like wildfire, and fast! Virat masters the steps like a professional. This footage of Virat was shot during a game between India and Sri Lanka, when the Indian side travelled to the island nation for a three-match ODI series.



Within no time, the video post was filled with various comments. One user wrote, 'Virat Kohli moves?❤️‍?❤️‍?', and another wrote, 'Born to be a pookie?, forced to be a cricketer ?'. The third user wrote, 'he can eat 100 vicky kaushals in his breakfast ?'. Another user commented wrote, 'He is a part-time cricketer full time dancer ????'.



Virat declared his retirement from the shortest version of the game after India won the World Cup in 2024. Previously, a video of Virat from London went viral, showing him wandering the streets and enjoying his life. Virat, his wife Anushka Sharma, and their children, Akaay and Vamika, are in London. Virat and Anushka manage to set significant love objectives.