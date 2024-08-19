Nalli To Pothys-7 Places To Buy Pure Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Purchasing real Kanchipuram silk sarees entails seeking reliable stores that are recognised for their genuine items. Here are seven excellent locations.

Here are seven recommended places.

Visit the town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, where you can buy directly from local weavers and reputed shops.

A renowned chain with multiple outlets across India known for its wide range of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Another well-known retailer with a strong reputation for quality silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Located in Chennai, this store is famous for its traditional saree collection, including Kanchipuram silk.

An online store specializing in handwoven silk sarees, including authentic Kanchipuram silk sarees.

Based in Bangalore, they are known for their collection of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk.

Located in Kanchipuram, this store offers various Kanchipuram silk sarees directly from the source.