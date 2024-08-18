Disney Unveils New Cruise, Park Projects

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Disney has announced a series of new projects and plans. People will be witnessing expansions across Disney's parks, line and digital platforms.

The plan to strengthen its presence in the and entertainment sectors follows the company's forecast of a slow-down in attendance and revenue in the coming months.

As part of the expansion plans, Disney will be debuting four new cruise ships between 2027 and 2031.

With those, the total number of ships in its cruise line fleet will be 13.

“The cruise business, frankly, is one that has an enormous number of opportunities for us over time,” said Hugh Johnston, CFO, Disney.“We expect to get excellent returns out of the business,” he added.

The new ships will feature state-of-the-art amenities and unique Disney-themed experiences aimed at a broader demographic.

On the other hand, Disney is expanding parks too. A new area dedicated to Pixar's“Cars” movies and“Monster's Inc” is underway, featuring a new space for classic Disney villains.

The Disneyland Resort in California will feature a water based“Avatar” attraction. Furthermore, Paris will have the previously announced World of Frozen in 2026, followed by a new Lion-King themed area of the park.

Moreover, Disney's Animal Kingdom is expanding as well, with two new attractions relating to Indiana Jones and Encanto.

