Beijing Introducing Travel Pass For Int'l Travellers

Dhaka: Beijing is testing the feasibility of launching an all-in-one city pass in an effort to make the Chinese capital's public system more foreigner-friendly.

The Beijing Pass will enhance the convenience of subway travel for international visitors, who will be able to use their international cards to purchase the pass at the city's seven railway stations and two airports that have integrated subway lines.

To facilitate the smooth launch of the Beijing Pass, subway stations are currently undergoing on-site testing, said reports citing the city authorities.

The Beijing Pass will allow foreign visitors to explore the city at their convenience, without having to worry about payment hurdles while using public transportation.

The new move follows rapid increase of overseas visitors in the city. The capital has already introduced several facilities to serve them better.

For instance, all 335 stations across the 17 lines managed by Beijing Subway have been equipped with point-of-sale machines as of June 1. These machines allow foreign passengers to purchase tickets using international bank cards.

In addition to taking steps to streamline payment services, Beijing Subway has piloted the installation of multilingual translation devices at eight stations that foreign travellers frequently visit, such as Tian'anmen West on Line 1, to offer them more accurate and detailed information about subway schedules.

Furthermore, bilingual announcements in Chinese and English have been started at major railway stations, the two airports and subway stations near tourist attractions.

As of July 29, the number of entries and exits at Beijing's ports exceeded 10 million in 2024, surpassing the total number for the whole of last year. Among these people, more than 1.2 million were inbound foreign visitors, a year-on-year increase of 210 per cent.

