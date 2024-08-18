Cathay Invests HKD 100B To Reinforce Hong Kong As Aviation Hub

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Cathay Group announces an of over HKD 100 billion over the next seven years, in an effort to enhance its customer experience and reinforce Hong Kong's status as a leading international hub.

The major investment aligns with the launch of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport and includes upgrades to Cathay's fleet, cabin products, lounges and digital and sustainability initiatives, said reports.

Cathay announced the purchase of 30 Airbus A330-900 aircraft, with an option for an additional 30 in the future. These new regional widebody aircraft, expected to be delivered from 2028, will primarily serve destinations in Asia.

Cathay's delivery pipeline now includes over 100 new-generation aircraft, with options for over 80 more, covering narrowbody, regional widebody, long-haul widebody and large freighter aircraft.

Cathay Pacific will introduce new cabin products over the next three years, starting with the Aria Suite, Premium Economy and refreshed Economy on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. In 2025, a world-leading First Class experience will debut on the 777-9s, followed by a new flat-bed Business class on existing A330 aircraft in 2026, added reports.

Complimentary Wi-Fi will be progressively offered to Business-class customers and Diamond members, alongside ongoing investments in dining and inflight entertainment.

Cathay Pacific will launch newly designed flagship lounges in Hong Kong, Beijing, and New York over the next three years, further enhancing the ground experience for its customers.

