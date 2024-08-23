UAPA Upholds Ban On Jama'at-E-Islami J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld the Central Government's ban on Jama'at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, declaring it an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The tribunal, comprising a Delhi High Court judge, validated the of Home Affairs' notification, extending the ban for another five years.

The Central had previously banned the outfit on February 28, 2019, for five years, which was extended again on February 28, 2024.

The tribunal agreed with the Central Government's contention that Jama'at-e-Islami was involved in secessionist activities, providing support to terrorists and their ideology in the region.

This decision ensures the ban remains in force for the next five years.

