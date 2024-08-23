Kolkata Horror: GMC Jammu First In India To Deploy Armed Security

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Medical College (GMC), Jammu, has made history by becoming the first hospital in India to deploy armed security personnel in its emergency premises for the protection of medical staff.

This development follows the tragic rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, which sparked widespread demands for increased security measures in hospitals across the country.

An official of the GMC Jammu said that the hospital has deployed 12 armed guards from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to ensure the safety of its medical staff. He said the step was taken after thorough discussions between the GMC administration and local police authorities.

The security deployment includes four guards in each shift, consisting of one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three sepoys, he said, adding that the shifts are organised in eight-hour rotations to provide continuous 24-hour security.

The Kolkata incident called for the need for enhanced security measures for medical workers nationwide.

The official said that similar security measures will be extended to other healthcare facilities soon to ensure the safety and protection of medical staff across the country.“This is a step toward addressing the safety concerns of medical workers and ensuring a secure working environment in healthcare facilities,” he added.