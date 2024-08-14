GD Goenka World School And GD Goenka High School Host BMW India Foundation's Be Safe, Be Smart Road Safety Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 14, 2024: GD Goenka World School and GD Goenka High School are delighted to announce the successful hosting of "Be Safe, Be Smart - Road Safety Programme," an initiative by the BMW India Foundation in collaboration with ASSOCHAM.



The programme aimed at children aged 5 to 8, with an objective of enhancing the significance of road safety from a young age.

The "Be Safe, Be Smart" campaign is a remarkable endeavour in road safety education, developed to deliver an experiential environment for children at their most impressionable age. The programme's goals are to nurture children into responsible and law-abiding citizens and engage them as Road Safety Ambassadors who can positively influence their parents and other adults.



''Road safety is a pressing issue in India, and we are pleased to have been part of the Be Safe, Be Smart- Road Safety Programme to enhance young students' awareness of road safety. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering holistic education and aligns with our mission to foster informed, responsible citizens and leaders,'' said Mr Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



The campaign has received national recognition and an honourable mention from the Government of India's National Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) 2020. This award highlights its substantial role in improving road safety, which is a national priority.



The 120-minute program was executed in two phases:

● Phase 1: In-Class Session – Students comprehended the importance of road safety through audio-visual aids under the direction of dynamic educators. This session also included a pre-test to gauge their existing knowledge on the subject.



● Phase 2: Simulation-Based Learning – Students engaged in hands-on learning by driving specially designed BMW vehicles in an outdoor simulated environment



Furthermore, a post-campaign assessment was executed to evaluate the campaign's impact on students. Via this programme, the BMW India Foundation seeks to empower young minds with essential knowledge and exposure to real-life challenges in a simulated environment.



About GD Goenka Group:



For almost thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of educational excellence, our journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge

